“Ground-breaking” new London venue Dockyards unveiled

Dockyards, a new open-air events space in London, is due to open its doors later this year.

The venue comes from Broadwick Live, the group behind spaces like Printworks London, The Drumsheds and Depot at Mayfield, and is set to be a significant destination for year-round events.

Located within Silvertown Quays on the bank of the River Thames, Dockyards spans over 400,000 sq ft. Organisers will be able to transform the venue’s backdrop as they see fit, whether that be for major international programmes or more local, home-grown talent.

Advertisement

In addition, as well as being used for music events, the space will be available for film production, cultural events, brand experiences and more.

Bradley Thompson, Group Managing Director of Broadwick Live, said: “We’re really excited to open Dockyards, creating a new centre of cultural gravity for London in the heart of The Royal Docks.

We are very pleased to reveal that Group Therapy Weekender London will be taking place at @DockyardsLondon, a new open-air destination. Accessible via The DLR, this is a brand new venue from our friends at @broadwicklive pic.twitter.com/eN4rkLBLTN — Above & Beyond (@aboveandbeyond) March 10, 2022

“Dockyards will shape the area through cultural and commercial innovation by bringing a year round programme of events and activities in partnership with the world’s best. As a Broadwick Live venue, visitors and artists are assured of a world-class experience, while we also deliver meaningful impact for the area and local communities.”

The first event to take place at Dockyards will be Defected London from September 3-4, followed by Above & Beyond Group Therapy Weekender on September 10 and 11. More events will be announced in the coming months. Find out more about Dockyards here.

Broadwick Live’s London venue The Drumsheds closed permanently at the start of this year. The 10,000-capacity venue opened its doors in June 2019 for that year’s Field Day, with The Hydra’s Not To Be event taking on the venue’s last ever show.

Advertisement

Not To Be was originally scheduled for December 2021 but was postponed due to concerns around the spread of COVID-19. The line-up for the night included Four Tet, Floating Points, Carl Craig, Joy Orbison and more.

“Thank you for your patience while we’ve been working to reschedule our NOT TO BE show, which was unfortunately postponed in December,” a statement from The Hydra read. “As many of you recognised, postponing the show wasn’t a decision taken lightly – but it was the right call and we appreciate the ongoing support.

“NOT TO BE will also be the last ever show at The Drumsheds, which closes its doors next month. So, it was either this date, or cancelling the event altogether. But what a way to go, closing this outstanding venue with this show…”