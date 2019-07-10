Gruff Rhys announces details of new solo album, ‘Pang!’ and shares new single

The album is coming in September

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys has announced details of a new solo album, ‘Pang!’ that will be released this September. He has also shared the album’s title track, which you can listen to below.

Described as “a pop album with a couple of verses of Zulu and an English title,” Rhys revealed that ‘Pang!’ developed unexpectedly over 18 months.

Recorded in Cardiff, Wales, the album was produced and mixed by the South African electronic artist Muzi and will be out on Rough Trade Records on September 13. You can pre-order the album here.

You can listen to the album’s title track here:

Speaking about the album’s title track, Rhys explained: “’Pang!’” is a Welsh language song with an English title. It started life as a folk reel and soon expanded into a ‘list’ song, listing various reasons for pangs; hunger, regret, twitter, pain, bad design etc.

“Using the English word pang in a Welsh language track may appear weird but I suppose it’s like using the French word ‘Magazine’ in an English song. In that it’s slightly pretentious but completely acceptable.”

You can see the album’s track listing here:

‘Pang’ Track Listing

1.Pang!

2.Bae Bae Bae

3.Digidigol

4.Ara Deg (Ddaw’r Awen)

5.Eli Haul

6.Niwl O Anwiredd

7.Taranau Mai

8.Ol Bys / Nodau Clust

9.Annedd Im Danedd

Rhys will also be touring the UK this autumn, dates below:

Sep 21 – Bethesda, Wales, Gwyl Ara Deg

Oct 15 – Sage Gateshead

Oct 16 – Spree fest Paisley, Scotland

Oct 18 – Sŵn fest, Cardiff

Oct 19 – Future Days Festival, Birmingham

Oct 20 – Yes, Manchester

Oct 21 – Stoney’s field, Cambridge

Oct 23 – Earth, London

In a review of Rhys’ show at All Points East back in May, NME wrote: ‘Thus Spoke Zarathustra’ strikes up, but not the bombastic orchestral Space Odyssey version. This version sounds like it’s been recorded on just a cardboard box and toy trumpet. It’s the perfect intro music for Gruff Rhys, solo Super Furry Animal and purveyor of an understated grandeur with an undercurrent of great import.

“Onto the roadhouse-style JägerHaus stage he wombles, dishing out shots of Jagermeister from his backstage stash to the grasping throng and settling in with an acoustic guitar to tell tales of despots, wars and romance like a campfire singalong designed to give you the worst possible nightmares.”