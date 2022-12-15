Gruff Rhys announces ‘The Almond And The Seahorse’ soundtrack album, shares song ‘Amen’

Gruff Rhys has announced his soundtrack album for the film The Almond And The Seahorse and shared its lead song, ‘Amen’.

The soundtrack, which you can pre-order here, is released on February 24, 2023 via Rough Trade Records after the movie opens in US cinemas tomorrow (December 16). A UK cinema release date is not known.

Soloist Rhys, who is also known for performing in Super Furry Animals, recorded the soundtrack throughout 2021 and 2022. It features contributions from members of the National Orchestra of Wales.

He said in a statement (via The Line Of Best Fit): “The soundtrack for The Almond And The Seahorse was recorded largely in pandemic conditions so it was a matter of recording in bursts of possible activity in various friends’ studios, homes and even scout halls as chance permitted. It’s a varied quilt work as a result.

“As sonic flagpoles I wanted to signify the film’s location in Liverpool and the Wirral by liberally, but hopefully not too obviously, using the Mellotron synthesiser (as famously used in ‘Strawberry Fields’ by the Beatles and therefore in my mind it represents that great city sonically) and the cello as a nod to its use by Gwen’s character in the film.”

“I was encouraged by Mike Jones the editor to take things to a more acoustic, emotional and ragged place,” he added.

“That, I hope, roughly explains the trajectory of the recording and how the varied music contained in this record came about. I hope you enjoy this colourful scrapbook of a soundtrack and get a chance to watch the film.”

On ‘Amen’, Rhys said that “the yearning and frustration of the song seemed to fit the themes of the film perfectly and the song soundtracks the emotional final payoff at the very end of the movie”.

The Almond And The Seahorse stars Rebel Wilson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and others.

‘Amen’ is accompanied by a video directed by Ryan Owen Eddleston, which you can watch above.

Rhys’ soundtrack follows his 2021 album ‘Seeking New Gods‘.