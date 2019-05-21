Gruff Rhys, The Vaccines, HEALTH, Self Esteem and loads more set for Jägermeister’s JägerHaus at All Points East 2019

Bring it.

This weekend will see Jägermeister’s renowned JägerHaus return to London’s All Points East festival, bringing more than 50 artists to perform and DJ.

Bringing some “Berlin cool” to Victoria Park inside its impressive Bauhaus inspired structure, the JägerHaus bar and stage will host two weekends of genre-bending music as well as some exclusive Bank Holiday Monday events.

Headliners on the stage include Gruff Rhys, Bill Ryder-Jones, Romare, and Hollie Cook, with HEALTH, Crows, Lady Bird, Girli, Squid, Heavy Lungs, Self Esteem, Gwenno, Gabe Gurnsey, Rosie Lowe, Cassia, Anchorsong, Billy No Mates, Black Country New Road, Cola Boyy, Dirty Freud, Deep Deep Water, Gently Tender, Los Bitchos, Madison McFerrin, Miya Folick, Pregoblin, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Retiree, Rina Mushonga, Sinead O Brien, The New Coast, VC Pines, Westerman, Zapatilla, Zuzu and Zdot Soundsystem also confirmed to perform inside JägerHaus.

Meanwhile, festival-goers can also expect DJ Sets from The Vaccines, Fat White Family, Flamingods, 2Fox, Drowned In Sound DJs, Sian Anderson, Steve Davis & Kavus Torabi, Nick Williams, TSHA and 8 Bit Society.

“We can’t wait to return to All Points East this summer and surprise festival goers with the unrivalled experience of the JägerHaus, which we’ve refreshed with a new Bauhaus vibe for 2019,” said Jägermeister UK’s Event Manager Sarah Green.

“The JägerHaus stage will showcase an unmissable line-up of music in a unique setting that recalls the intimate atmosphere of a secret underground club. Of course, it wouldn’t be JägerHaus without ice cold shots and our signature cocktail – the delicious Jägermeister Mule.”

Not only that, but Bank Holiday Monday will see JägerHaus present Soho Radio Live during All Points East’s free midweek programme ‘In The Neighbourhood’, with a line-up featuring Joel Culpepper, Terri Walker, Du Blonde, Iriana Mancini, Kitty Liv & Royal Organ Duo, plus Soho Radio DJ’s Simone Marie, Emily Dust, Anna Prior and Elijah Minelli.

There will also be free cocktail classes on the day.

All Points East will be headlined by The Strokes, Christine and the Queens, The Chemical Brothers, Mumford & Sons and Bon Iver across two weekends: May 24-26 and May 31 – June 2.