Listen to the ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack, featuring Radiohead, Florence + The Machine and more

Ahead of the movie arriving in the cinemas, the soundtrack to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 has arrived online – featuring the likes of Radiohead, Florence + The Machine, Bruce Springsteen, Beastie Boys and many more. Check it out below.

The last in the travel of the sci-fi Marvel franchise is due for cinematic release in May – but fans can check out the latest of the movie series’ now legendary ‘mixtapes’ now.

The mixtape opens with an acoustic rendition of Radiohead’s classic ‘Creep’, before rolling through other indie staples including The Flaming Lips‘ ‘Do You Realize??’, ‘This Is The Day’ by The The, and ‘Dog Days Are Over’ by Florence + The Machine – as well as classic rock cuts by the likes of Springsteen, David Bowie, 10CC, Fleetwood Mac, Glen Campbell, and Cheap Trick.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, director James Gunn explained how this stripped-down version of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ sums up the vibe for the film.

“It doesn’t start with ‘Mr. Blue Sky’ [like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2],” he said. “It doesn’t start with ‘Come and Get Your Love’ [like the first movie]. It starts with Radiohead’s acoustic version of ‘Creep.’ And that’s just a much different tone from the beginning than the other two films.”

The full tracklist for the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 mixtape is:

1. ‘Creep’ (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead

2. ‘Crazy on You’ – Heart

3. ‘Since You Been Gone’ – Rainbow

4. ‘In the Meantime’ – Spacehog

5. ‘Reasons’ – Earth, Wind and Fire

6. ‘Do You Realize??’ – The Flaming Lips

7. ‘We Care a Lot’ – Faith No More

8. ‘Koinu no Carnival’ (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC

9. ‘I’m Always Chasing Rainbows’ – Alice Cooper

10. ‘San Francisco’ – The Mowgli’s

11. ‘Poor Girl’ – X

12. ‘This Is the Day’ – The The

13. ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn’ – Beastie Boys

14. ‘Dog Days Are Over’ – Florence + The Machine

15. ‘Badlands’ – Bruce Springsteen

16. ‘I Will Dare’ – The Replacements

17. ‘Come and Get Your Love’ – Redbone

Previous Guardians mixtapes have gone on to gain cult status among film and music fans. The soundtrack for the first 2014 blockbuster went on to become one of the best-selling vinyl records of the time, before the second also landed well with its run of iconic artists and the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special soundtrack had more of a festive theme.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 hits cinemas on May 5.

Speaking about the film, Gunn said: “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.”

Last year, Gunn confirmed Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last time that the current roster of heroes will appear on screen together.

“For a while I wasn’t going to do this movie,” he said. “Then I came back. And the reason I knew I needed to come back was to tell this story and, in some ways in particular, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket and I knew I needed to finish to tell his story.”