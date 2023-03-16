Gucci Mane brings back “’06 Gucci” in new song snippet

Gucci Mane has teased the return of his old rap style from 2006 in a nostalgic Instagram post.

The post promoted an upcoming song, saying “06 Gucci back who ready?”

Mane recreated the album artwork of his 2005 debut studio album ‘Trap House’ before two five-second-long snippets of the song that will be reminiscent of his old sound.

The snippets suggested the trap pioneer still feels like he’s in his prime: “I feel like it’s me in ‘07, ‘08, and even ‘09.”

The other snippet referred to Gucci Mane boasting about being “hard to kill”, suggestively alluding to his claim of killing Pookie Loc in self-defence in 2005. He rapped: “Still hard to kill/ The last n***a tried/ Go ask him, he didn’t survive.”

The untitled track would be Gucci Mane’s second single of the year after the Kodak Black-assisted ‘King Snipe’.

Gucci Mane has recently been occupied with running his label, 1017 Records, and building up its roster. The label last year recently released Mane’s ‘SoIcyBoyz’ album series, with its sixth and final instalment being 80 tracks long. It included signees KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, and TLE Cinco.

In other news, Gucci Mane made a tribute song to the late Migos member Takeoff. Mane had been integral to the rise of the band, working with them since 2013.