Gucci Mane announces new album ‘Woptober 2’, and suitably bizarre artwork

It's his second album of the year

Gucci Mane has shared the full details of his new album, a sequel to 2016’s ‘Woptober’ and his second this year.

The rapper, who last year declared himself the greatest of all time, revealed the release date via social media, along with striking album art that sees him beaming as he gets a massage and answers a lime green telephone.

The first ‘Woptober’ was released in October 2016, with the follow up due almost exactly three years later, on October 17th. Mane released his most recent album ‘Delusions Of Grandeur’ in June this year.

No tracklist for the new album has been revealed, but it’s assumed to contain Mane’s recent single ‘Richer Than Errybody’, which features YoungBoy Never Broke Again and DaBaby.

It’s been a busy year for the Atlanta star, who teamed up with Lil Pump, and Smokepurpp to form a supergroup ‘Gucci Gang’ to perform at this year’s Coachella.

Last year, meanwhile, it was announced that Mane’s best-selling The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, which charted his childhood, his stint in prison for drug-dealing and his role as a pioneer of trap music, is to be made into a feature film.

Erica Higgins and Brian Grazer, whose work includes 8 Mile and A Beautiful Mind, will produce the movie.