Gucci Mane set to face longtime rival Jeezy in next ‘VERZUZ’ battle

The second season of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s popular VERZUZ series will now see Gucci Mane face off against Jeezy.

Gucci replaces T.I., who was originally announced to be taking on Jeezy last month after T.I.’s earlier request to battle 50 Cent was shot down by the ‘Hate It Or Love It’ rapper.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club last week, Jeezy said that he had previously asked Gucci Mane to join him on VERZUZ, but that the rapper had “respectfully declined”. Prior to that on October 29, Gucci Mane had tweeted, “Stop asking me about doing a @verzuzonline battle unless they got a million dollars they scared of Wop.”

The news comes as a shock due to the fact that Jeezy and Gucci Mane have had a long-running feud, which peaked in 2005 when Gucci Mane was charged with the murder of rapper Pookie Loc, an associate of Jeezy’s, during a home invasion. Gucci Mane was acquitted in early 2006 on the basis of self-defence.

Tell buddy get ready @verzuzonline 🥶 nov 19 TrapGod vs SnoCone ❄️ pic.twitter.com/L7tKXRILRk — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 15, 2020

VERZUZ pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their back catalogue, as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Kicking off in March after Timbaland and Swizz Beatz issued challenges to one another, artists that have taken part so far have included: T-Pain, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Brandy, Monica, Rick Ross, DMX, Snoop Dogg and many more.

Gucci Mane and Jeezy will open the next season of VERZUZ this Friday (November 19) at 8pm EST (1am GMT).