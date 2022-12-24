Gucci Mane signee Big Scarr has died, aged 22

Memphis rapper Big Scarr (aka Alexander Woods) has died at the age of 22.

At the time of writing, no official cause of death has been made public; TMZ has reported that, per Woods’ uncle Arthur, the up-and-coming artist overdosed on prescription pills while he was visiting his girlfriend’s house on Thursday (December 22).

Raised by his grandmother in South Memphis, Woods released his first track as Big Scarr, ‘Make A Play’, in 2019. He soon caught the attention of Gucci Mane, who signed Woods to his Atlantic imprint, 1017 Records, in 2020. The same year, Woods was shot in the hip; the bullet hit his spine, necessitating to have his appendix removed and right leg realigned.

In 2021, Woods rose to popularity with the single ‘SoIcyBoyz’, which featured Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty – the latter of whom is also Woods’ cousin. It was followed by ‘SoIcyBoyz 2’ and ‘SoIcyBoyz 3’, both also featuring Tay Keith, and the latter rounded out by a guest spot from Gucci Mane.

Woods’ debut mixtape as Big Scarr, ‘Big Grim Reaper’, arrived in April of this year, flanked by four singles – ‘I Would Keep Goin’, ‘Traphouse’ and ‘Joe Dirt’ alongside the aforementioned ‘SoIcyBoyz 3’ – and hitting Number 25 on the Billboard 200.

Mane was among the first to pay tribute to Woods, writing in a post on Instagram alongside photos of the young rapper performing: “This hurt. I’m a miss you Big Scarr.”