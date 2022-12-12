Gucci Mane’s new album is 80 tracks long – and lasts almost four hours

Gucci Mane has dropped the last instalment of his ‘Icy Boyz’ projects, ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’, which stands at a monumental 80 tracks long.

The album, which was released on Friday (December 9), is a compilation of both new music and already-released tracks. Lil TJay, Jeremih and 2 Chainz appear on some of the new songs – ‘Hot Winter Freestyle’, ‘J and G’ and ‘Fuck Wit Zay’ respectively – while older cuts such as Offset collaboration ‘Met Gala’ also appear.

The songs that have already been released are largely taken from Mane’s other ‘Icy Boyz’ albums – ‘So Icy Gang: The Reup’, ‘So Icy Christmas’, ‘So Icy Boyz (Deluxe)’, ‘Ice Daddy’, and ‘So Icy Summer’. It also features ‘Letter To Takeoff’, his tribute to the late rapper that was released last month. Takeoff was fatally shot at the beginning of November, aged 28.

He also collaborates with many of the rappers he signed to his label, including KATO2x, Li Rye, Mac Critter, Sett, and TLE Cinco.

Altogether, the 80-track record clocks in at three hours and 51 minutes.

Mane’s recent song ‘Publicity Stunt’, which was released earlier this year, didn’t make the cut. The song saw the rapper compare himself to Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama and Donald Trump – “Ain’t no disputin’, I kill like I’m Putin. Got a truck full of shooters, I move like I’m Trump. Soldiers stand guard for me like I’m Obama.” He also took aim at NBA Youngboy, ending the track by repeating the line “I thought you felt like Gucci Mane in 2006?” in reference to the rapper’s 2019 track ‘Make No Sense’.