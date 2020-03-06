Guitar companies offer support to musicians who’ve lost gear in Tennessee tornadoes

Guitar companies, including Gibson, Heritage and Harmony, have stepped up to offer support for musicians who have been affected by this week’s Tennessee tornadoes.

Yesterday (March 5), Gibson announced the Gibson Gives Guitar Replacement Plan. As part of the initiative, the Nashville-based company will provide replacement guitars to those whose instruments have been damaged or destroyed by the storms that left at least 24 dead.

“Our goal is to get a guitar back into the hands of anyone who has had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the recent Tennessee storm,” said Gibson Gives’ executive director Dendy Jarrett. “As a Nashville, Tennessee-based company, we are also engaging with our artists and other partners to provide support across many areas.”

Musicians who have lost guitars in the recent storms can contact Gibson Gives by emailing donation.request@gibson.com.

Meanwhile, guitar brands Heritage and Harmony, as well as gear case and accessories brand MONO, are calling for affected artists to get in touch if their gear has been destroyed, damaged or lost due to the disaster.

Musicians can reach out via the brands’ respective Instagram pages: @heritageguitarinc, @harmonyguitars and @monocreators. Find their social media posts below.

These brands’ initiatives join other ongoing tornado relief efforts. Yesterday, Taylor Swift donated $1million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

Other artists such as Hayley Williams and Dolly Parton have voiced their support for tornado victims. Jack White’s Nashville-based Third Man Records also voiced “love and support” for disaster victims.