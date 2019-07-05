Guitar sales soar following The Cure’s Glastonbury headline set

The so-called “Glastonbury effect” has seen sales of the six-string rise over this week

Guitar sales have reportedly soared in the wake of The Cure‘s headline set at last weekend’s Glastonbury.

Retailer guitarguitar, founded in Edinburgh in 2004, has reported a jump of 16% in sales of electric guitars at the weekend, as The National reports.

The store’s website, meanwhile, saw a 20% boost in visitors aged 18 to 24.

It also looks like The Cure’s headline set on the Sunday night at Worthy Farm was a big contributor in the spike of interest in the six-string, with website searches for Schecter Guitars – the kind used by the band’s Robert Smith and Simon Gallup – rising by 55% after their set.

Graham Bell, co-founder of guitarguitar, said: “The world is a very different place from what it was when the first Glastonbury Festival took place in 1970.

“But 49 years later it’s amazing to see that people continue to be inspired by their musical heroes and it makes us proud that we’re able to give them everything they need to emulate their favourite musicians.”

In this week’s NME Big Read, we spoke exclusively to The Cure’s Robert Smith about Glastonbury, their 40th anniversary as a band, and a “merciless” upcoming new album.

“It’s probably not the first time or the last that I’m going to burst into tears at the end of a show this summer,” he told us about the set down at Worthy Farm.

“It was a long weekend and it probably got to me. For the first 20 minutes I was very, very unsure. In some respects, for the first half hour we didn’t really offer much concession to the ‘casual’ listener. Everyone was a little concerned about that. They were going, ‘Oh, maybe we should load the front end of the set with songs that people know a little bit more’, and I was going ‘No, we’ll build towards the end with this big release in the encore’.”

He continued: “I never get nervous, but for about 20 minutes I was like, ‘Ooh, maybe I haven’t read this one right’. Then by the end it was a slight release because the encore was absolutely fantastic. It was just a huge sing-along, but we’re not really that band.”