GUM (Tame Impala’s Jay Watson) shares lo-fi video for ‘Low to Low’

Jay Watson – aka GUM – has shared a new video for ‘Low to Low’, a song taken from the Tame Impala touring member’s latest solo album ‘Out in the World’.

The lo-fi, DIY-shot clip was directed and filmed by Watson alongside his Pond bandmate Jamie Terry, who also edited the video together.

“My mate Az gave me 16 panels of Perspex he had found, who knows where?” Watson commented in a statement about the clip. “Now that the dust has settled on Out In The World, I think this is probably my favourite track from the album, and I know it is for lots of other people too, so I wanted to make a visual for it.”

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Low to Low’ below:

‘Out in the World’, Watson’s fifth album under his GUM moniker, arrived back in July of this year.

Speaking to NME about the album earlier this year, Watson discussed making music on his own in relation to his other projects, describing it as cathartic.

“I’ve never really had any concern about it sounding like Tame Impala or Pond. I think because I’ve grown up with them, they are my friends and we’ve gone through our 20’s listening to a lot of the same music, hanging out and having the same in-jokes, it’s inevitable,” the multi-instrumentalist explained.

“It doesn’t bother me if the records sound like Tame Impala or Pond – it bothers me if they’re not up to the same standard.”