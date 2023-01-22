Gunna shares first verse since prison release on ‘Brodies’

Gunna has shared his first verse since his release from prison – listen to his turn on new track ‘Brodies’ below.

The rapper was released from jail last month after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. He and 27 others were charged in a sweeping Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act indictment in May. Kitchens – who, along with Young Thug and others, denied the allegations – remained incarcerated for over six months.

He was denied bond multiple times, with the judge in the case arguing that he posed a threat to and could intimidate witnesses.

Now, he has teamed up with German rapper Ufo361 for his first post-prison release. The track doesn’t reference the jail sentence or trial, and no information has been revealed as to whether it was recorded before or after his time behind bars.

Check it out below.

A little over a month ago, Kitchens plead guilty to the racketeering charge against him. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after one year of the sentence was commuted to time served and the remaining sentence was suspended. The rapper will instead serve 500 hours of community service.

Upon his release, Kitchens’ lawyer noted that the rapper had taken an Alford plea, in which a defendant is able to assert their innocence while entering a formal admission of guilt, acknowledging that they would be likely to be found guilty should a case go to trial.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have not made any statements, have not been interviewed, have not cooperated, have not agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely no intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Kitchens said in a statement at the time.

During his court appearance in relation to his plea, Kitchens agreed that “YSL is a music label and a gang, and [he has] personal knowledge that members or associates of YSL have committed crimes in furtherance of the gang”.