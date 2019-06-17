Guns N’ Roses announce new North American tour dates

The 'Not in This Lifetime Tour' will continue in September

Guns N’ Roses have announced a series of new North American headline shows for their ongoing ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour’.

The veteran band will return the tour, which kicked off back in April 2016 to finally reunite classic line-up members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, to the continent in September for a new set of dates to go along with a number of festival appearances that have already been scheduled for the autumn.

Performing in North America for the first time in 2019, the new tour dates will begin with a show at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 25. This latest leg of the tour will wrap up with two gigs at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 1-2.

Tickets for the new North American tour dates go on general sale on Friday (June 21) at 10am local time, with a fan pre-sale taking place tomorrow (June 18) from 10am. You can see the new dates for the ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour’ below.

September

25 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

28 Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

October

1 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

4 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

7 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

11 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

15 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

13 – Manchester, TN – Exit 111 Festival

18 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Jalisco

20 – Tijuana, Mexico – Estadio Caliente

23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

25 – New Orleans, LA – Voodoo Festival

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

November

1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Last week, Slash clarified his recent comments on the progress of the next Guns N’ Roses album, telling fans that they were “just getting started” on the recording process.