Guns N’ Roses announce 2023 world tour dates

Guns N’ Roses have announced full details of their 2023 world tour – see the full list of gigs below and buy tickets here.

Having already announced a huge London gig in Hyde Park for late June, the band will now tour Europe through June and July before heading to North America in August for a tour that spans three months.

The tour begins in Israel on June 5 at Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon before gigs in Madrid, Copenhagen, Oslo and more.

A second UK date in addition to the London show will come at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on June 27.

The North American leg of the tour then begins in Hershey, Pennsylvania on August 11 and runs until mid-October when it wraps up in Vancouver, Canada.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. You can buy UK tickets here, European tickets here and North American tickets here.

See the full list of dates below.

JUNE 2023

5 – Tel Aviv, Park Hayarkon

9 – Madrid, Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

12 – Vigo, Estadio Abanca Balaídos

15 – Dessel, Grasspop Metal Meeting

17 – Copenhagen, Copenhell

21 – Oslo, Tons of Rock

27 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

30 – London, BST Hyde Park

JULY 2023

3 – Frankfurt, Deutsch Bank Park

5 – Bern, BERNEXPO

8 – Rome, Circo Massimo

11 – Landgraaf, Megaland

13 – Paris, La Defense

16 – Bucharest, National Arena

19 – Budapest, Puskás Arena

22 – Athens, Olympic Stadium

AUGUST 2023

5 – Moncton, Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

8 – Montreal, Parc Jean Drapeau

11 – Hershey, Hersheypark Stadium

15 – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

21 – Boston, Fenway Park

24 – Chicago, Wrigley Field

26 – Nashville, GEODIS Park

29 – Charlotte, Spectrum Center

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

3 – Toronto, Rogers Centre

6 – Lexington, Rupp Arena

9 – St. Louis, Busch Stadium

12 – Knoxville, Thompson-Boling Arena

15 – Hollywood, Hard Rock Live

20 – Biloxi, Mississippi Coast Coliseum

23 – Kansas City, Kauffman Stadium

26 – San Antonio, Alamodome

28 – Houston, Minute Maid Park

OCTOBER 2023

1 – San Diego, Snapdragon Stadium

8 – Sacramento, Aftershock Festival

11 – Phoenix, Chase Field

16 – Vancouver, BC Place

The new tour dates leave a gap on the week of Glastonbury 2023, with bassist Duff McKagan seemingly confirming in a recent interview that the band will play the Worthy Farm event this year.

The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John.

While discussing the summer plans, McKagan discussed the London show, then adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” He offered no further explanation.

Aside from Elton John, no other acts have yet been confirmed for Glastonbury 2023. eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys as the rumoured remaining headliner. The first wave of artists traditionally arrives around March.