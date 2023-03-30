Guns N’ Roses announce huge support acts for BST Hyde Park show

Guns N’ Roses have announced the first wave of artists set to support them at their British Summer Time Festival (BST) headline show this year.

The rock band comprising Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese, will top the bill on June 30. It will be their first appearance at the festival.

The first act joining Guns N’ Roses for the stint will be The Pretenders. This appearance will follow the band’s UK and Ireland tour dates, launched ahead of their upcoming album ‘Relentless’.

Grammy-nominated band Larkin Poe are also among the newly announced support acts. Formed of multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, the Nashville-based duo are expected to perform tracks from their latest LP, 2022’s ‘Blood Harmony’.

Finally, The Darkness are the third band set to support Guns N’ Roses for their performance. The band rose to fame in 2003 with debut album ‘Permission To Land’, which they will play hits from on their upcoming tour.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the London festival, which is scheduled to take place between June 24 and July 8.

Tickets for BST Hyde Park are available now here. Further support acts for Guns N’ Roses are to be announced at a later date.

Other headline acts for the 2023 instalment include P!nk (who will perform on June 24 and 25), Take That, (July 1), Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (July 6 and 8), and Billy Joel (July 7).

BLACKPINK will also play on July 2, making the girl group the first K-pop band to perform a headline slot at a major UK festival. They’ll be supported by artists including Sabrina Carpenter, The Rose and Mae Stephens.

Last year’s edition of BST Hyde Park saw Sir Elton John perform as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, The Rolling Stones pay tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts, and Adele give an emotional comeback performance.

Eagles and Pearl Jam also performed slots at the Sunday show, and Duran Duran closed the final night by performing some of their greatest hits.