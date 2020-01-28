Guns N’ Roses announce massive Glasgow show

Guns N’ Roses have announced details of a huge outdoor show in Scotland this summer.
A month after playing two dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the rock icons will head to Glasgow Green on June 25, with tickets going on general sale this Friday (January 31) at 9am GMT.
You can check out their updated list of 2020 European tour dates below.
May
20 Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Algés, Portugal
23 Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain
26 Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
29 London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
30 London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June
02 Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
06 Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
09 Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
12 Firenze Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy
14 Berne Stade de Suisse. Switzerland
17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
19 Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
21 Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Holland
23 Glasgow Green, Glasgow
27 Dublin Marlay Park Concert Series, Ireland
The band’s current line-up sees Axl Rose playing with Slash and Duff McKagan after all three reunited once more back in 2016.
The legendary guitarist told Guitar.com that “stuff is happening” with regards to a new LP “but there are no specifics.” He continued: “More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.”
Guns N’ Roses’ most recent album was ‘Chinese Democracy’ in 2008. The record marked their first album of new music since the classic line-up’s last album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’ in 1993.