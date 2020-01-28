Guns N’ Roses announce massive Glasgow show

Guns N’ Roses have announced details of a huge outdoor show in Scotland this summer.

A month after playing two dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the rock icons will head to Glasgow Green on June 25, with tickets going on general sale this Friday (January 31) at 9am GMT.

You can check out their updated list of 2020 European tour dates below.

May

20 Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Algés, Portugal

23 Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

26 Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

29 London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June

02 Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

06 Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

09 Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

12 Firenze Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy

14 Berne Stade de Suisse. Switzerland

17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

19 Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

21 Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Holland

23 Glasgow Green, Glasgow

27 Dublin Marlay Park Concert Series, Ireland

The band’s current line-up sees Axl Rose playing with Slash and Duff McKagan after all three reunited once more back in 2016.

But Slash recently suggested that changes in the way albums are released has prompted a delay with Guns N’ Roses first album in more than a decade.

The legendary guitarist told Guitar.com that “stuff is happening” with regards to a new LP “but there are no specifics.” He continued: “More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.”

Guns N’ Roses’ most recent album was ‘Chinese Democracy’ in 2008. The record marked their first album of new music since the classic line-up’s last album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’ in 1993.