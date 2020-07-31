Guns N’ Roses are releasing their ‘Greatest Hits’ on vinyl for the first time

Guns N’ Roses are set to release their 2004 ‘Greatest Hits’ compilation on vinyl for the first time later this year.

The album, which has previously only been available digitally and on CD, will be pressed to wax for a September 25 release date.

The vinyl will come in a variety of different packages, such as a 2LP set on 180-gram audiophile black vinyl, and a special coloured vinyl version and a limited-edition picture disc.

The new vinyl edition is also set to feature an extra track, the band’s 1986 single ‘Shadow Of Your Love’, which previously featured on their expanded reissue of ‘Appetite For Destruction’. Upon its initial release in 2004, the band’s ‘Greatest Hits’ hit number three in the US Billboard charts.

Greatest Hits is being released on 2LP vinyl for the very first time ⚡ Pre-order now: https://t.co/TGj0wz9ydh pic.twitter.com/1bJ5XgLnBq — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) July 31, 2020

Alongside the new ‘Greatest Hits’ vinyl, Guns N’ Roses are also set to release their first children’s book, also in September.

Sweet Child O’ Mine is a collaboration between the band and author James Patterson, with illustrations from Jennifer Zivion. A synopsis for the book says it follows “a child’s wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us – from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain”.

The band have also rescheduled their 2020 North American tour dates, and while their touring plans have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band revealed that they have been working on new material this year.

Speaking in an interview earlier during lockdown, guitarist Slash said: “I’ve been jamming with Duff [McKagan, bassist] and I’ve been jamming with Axl [Rose, frontman] and I’ve been doing stuff like that, so we’ve been getting some work done that way. But I haven’t been doing much else.”