Guns N’ Roses are “working fastidiously” on new music during the coronavirus lockdown, according to Susan Holmes McKagan, the wife of bassist Duff McKagan.

“I will say GNR have been working fastidiously on some killer new stuff,” Susan said while appearing on the Appetite For Distortion podcast. “And I can’t say much, but I’ve heard bits and bobs and it’s pretty epic.

“I do wanna spread good news, but not detailed news, I guess.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Slash suggested that changes in the way albums are released had prompted a delay with the arrival of Guns N’ Roses’ first new album in more than a decade.

The legendary guitarist spoke at a music convention in January, telling Guitar.com that “stuff is happening” with regards to a new LP “but there are no specifics.” He continued: “More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.”

After the interviewer at the NAMM convention in California made remarks about changes in the way albums have been released since GNR’s last album (2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’), Slash said: “Yeah! And there’s a handful people who said, ‘Yeah, make a record and go old school.’

“And there’s a handful of people that are like, ‘We don’t even know what buying a record is any more!’”

Advertisement

He continued: “It’s just like, ‘How do you want to do this?’ I mean there’s material and there’s recording and there’s shit going on, but we’re not really sure what we’re doing with it right now.”