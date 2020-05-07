GAMING  

Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose brands Steve Mnuchin an “asshole” in Twitter feud

He became involved in a furious argument with the US Treasury Secretary

By Nick Reilly
Axl Rose and Steve Mnuchin (Picture: Getty)

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose became embroiled in a Twitter feud with Steve Mnuchin after he called the US Treasury Secretary an “asshole”.

The singer’s outburst came after Mnuchin was criticised for the way he has dealt with the impact of coronavirus on the US economy. He has warned that international travel may not recommence until 2021, and instead encouraged Americans to holiday within the country instead.

“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole,” wrote Rose on Twitter.

Mnuchin immediately responded “what have you done for the country lately?” and then mistakenly added a Liberian flag emoji, before deleting it and adding an American one to the original message.

 

Rose then said he was ‘not responsible for 70k+ deaths”, adding: “‘N unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic.”

The Guns N’ Roses singer has been a constant critic of Donald Trump‘s administration, and returned to Twitter earlier this year to mock the President’s ‘Make America Great Again’ hats. 

Instead, Axl tweeted a picture of a man in a blue hat which contained the slogan “Make The White House Great Again.”

Meanwhile, Trump was widely lampooned yesterday after touring a mask factory in Arizona earlier this week while the most timely of songs played in the background: Guns N’ Roses’ cover of the James Bond theme ‘Live and Let Die.’

It comes as Trump faces intense criticism for America’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The US currently has the highest global death toll, with over 74,000 deaths at the time of writing.

Trump was also widely condemned last month for suggesting coronavirus might be treated by injecting disinfectant into the body.

