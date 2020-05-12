Guns N’ Roses have cancelled their forthcoming UK and European tour dates due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

The band had been due to play shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin over the next month-and-a-half as part of their 2020 tour schedule.

Guns N’ Roses told fans yesterday (May 11) however that “sadly the upcoming European tour will not be happening”.

Advertisement

“Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe. We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can.”

Guns N’ Roses thanked fans for their patience, adding: “We will get through this together and look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Ticketholders for this year’s cancelled shows should refer to their point of purchase for further details. You can see the affected dates below.

May

20 – Passeio Martimo De Alges, Lisbon, Portugal

23 – Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain

26 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

29 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

30 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

June

2 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

6 – Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, Sweden

9 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria

12 – Firenze Rocks, Firenze, Italy

14 – Stade de Suisse, Berne, Switzerland

17 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

19 – Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic

21 – Pinkpopm, Landgraaf, Netherlands

25 – Glasgow Green, Glasgow

27 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

Advertisement

Earlier this week, a wedding cake topper reportedly featuring the real hair of Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash went on sale for $3,000.