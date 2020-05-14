Guns N’ Roses criticise Donald Trump with “Live N’ Let Die” t-shirt

Guns N’ Roses are selling a charity t-shirt that takes aim at Donald Trump’s less than inspiring approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The shirt’s text, “Live N’ Let Die with COVID 45”, appears to reference an incident earlier this month when Trump walked through a factory producing N95 masks while the band’s 1991 recording of the Wings track played over the sound system. “COVID 45” refers to Trump being the 45th president of the US.

They blasted “Live and Let Die” while Trump walked around a Honeywell plant today in Arizona without a mask. It’s hard to believe this clip is real. pic.twitter.com/M1dMe8KaMK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 5, 2020

The shirt was shared on the band’s social media last night (May 13) and will be shipped out on June 10. All net proceeds from sales will be sent to MusiCares.

More than 80,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the US to date.

The sale comes after frontman Axl Rose called US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin an “asshole” on Twitter for the way the administration has dealt with the pandemic.

Days ago, Guns N’ Roses were forced to postpone their European tour, saying they are “working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps”. The band’s last album was 2008’s ‘Chinese Democracy’, but new music is reportedly on the way.

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses announced they were releasing a new children’s book titled Sweet Child O’ Mine. The book will be out on September 1 and is a collaboration between the band and author James Patterson, featuring illustrations from Jennifer Zivion.

“Follow a child’s wondrous discovery that music is everywhere around us–from the gentle wind blowing through the bluest skies, to the fearful crash of the thunder and the rain,” a description of the book reads.