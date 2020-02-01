Guns N’ Roses dedicate ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl Fest

Guns N’ Roses played ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ during their headline set at the Bud Light Super Bowl Fest on Friday night (January 31), dedicating the song to all the victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant last weekend (January 26).

The band were performing in Miami as part of a three-night music festival leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday. During the set, singer Axl Rose said he saw a “formidable” and “ominous” fog across Los Angeles on the weekend of the crash.

“I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight… their families, and everyone hit by this terrible event,” Rose said as he introduced Guns N’ Roses’ beloved Bob Dylan cover.

During the performance of ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’, images of Kobe and Gianna were projected on the screen during Slash’s guitar solo. Watch the full clip of fan-recorded footage below.

The band also spent time backstage with Snoop Dogg, who opened the concert. “New member of the group @gunsnroses” Snoop joked on Instagram, while seen posing with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

Last week (January 22), Slash suggested that changes in the way albums are released has prompted a delay with Guns N’ Roses first album in more than a decade.

The legendary guitarist spoke at a music convention at the weekend (January 18-19), telling Guitar.com that “stuff is happening” with regards to a new LP “but there are no specifics.” He continued: “More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.”