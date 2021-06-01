Guns N’ Roses delay North American tour but add new dates

Guns N’ Roses have delayed their planned tour of North America for the second time, while at the same time expanding it.

The gigs were initially postponed in May 2020, and then rescheduled two months later.

The hard rock veterans will now kick off their huge run of dates at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania on July 31.

The tour will now conclude with two newly-added shows at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida on October 2 and 3.

The tour has also expanded to encompass new shows in Portland, San Jose, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlantic City, St. Paul, Columbus, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Raleigh and Las Vegas.

Gunners, we’re Fn back!! The 2021 tour is coming, new dates & special guest Mammoth WVH! Nightrain Fan Club pre-sale starts today, public on sale this Friday🤘https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ pic.twitter.com/ilDIkgNJ3r — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) June 1, 2021

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday (June 4), and will be available here.

Last month, the band also rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As with their US shows, the band had already been forced to move the dates once, with their 2020 touring plans being scrapped due to the global health crisis.

Limited tickets are still available for both London dates, and you can find those here.

Last week, meanwhile, Mike Patton explained why he urinated on Axl Rose’s teleprompter when the band supported Guns N’ Roses.

Speaking to Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser, Patton said Guns N’ Roses had treated Faith No More poorly for the duration of the tour. “One day I was like, so bored. It was just such a drag touring with those guys – I hate to say it,” he said.