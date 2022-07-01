Guns N’ Roses fans left queuing for hours at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fans attending the Guns N’ Roses show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight (July 1) have taken to social media to express their anger at the severe delays in entry to the event.

The band are due to play two shows at the venue tonight and tomorrow (July 2), with early doors entry at 3.15pm and main doors at 3.30pm.

The first support act, Gary Clark Jr, was due to kick off at 4.30pm but according to Twitter, as of 5.30pm, fans were still waiting to be let in. Guns N’ Roses are due to be on stage at 6.45pm.

One person on Twitter wrote: “Anyone know why we’re still stood outside 3hrs after it was supposed to start?”, while another added: “We’ve been standing outside for 2 hours. Why don’t open the stadium? This is ridiculous.”

Someone else Tweeted: “Over an hour waiting for #GunsNRoses wtf is going on @Ticketmaster.”

As of 6pm, some audience members appear to have made it inside, while others continue to queue.

We’ve been standing outside for 2 hours. Why don’t open the stadium? This is ridiculous @SpursStadium #GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/GzSyi9yu9L — Julie Ro (@julierodeo) July 1, 2022

Come on @SpursStadium why is there no information on why we have been stuck outside for an hour longer than we should be #GunsNRoses — Holly (@Hmq_itfc_1996) July 1, 2022

#GunsNRoses #tottenhamhotspurstadium crowds blocking the road. Businesses inside losing revenue and people getting irritable. Lady next to me needed water steward didn't want to know. Sort it out pic.twitter.com/FwS04krjXy — byrne (@salvador_bowie) July 1, 2022

Well… despite my crippling anxiety, I'm in the stadium!!

Seems to be severely delayed though… only on the first support 90 minutes late… Axl!!!! 🤣#gnr #GunsNRoses pic.twitter.com/oWS1bYYwrO — ☆ ℭhrï§ §†ågg ☆ (@CW_Stagg) July 1, 2022

