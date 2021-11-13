Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn to headline Rockville 2022

Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn have been announced as headliners for Rockville 2022.

This year’s edition of the Florida festival – which features performances from Slipknot, Metallica, Disturbed, Cypress Hill and many more – is happening this weekend and ends tomorrow night (November 14).

Last night (November 12), during the second day of the four-day event, promoter Danny Wimmer Presents took to social media to reveal the names of the acts headlining next year’s festival: Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn.

“We knew we had to do something massive to follow the biggest Welcome To Rockville in history so we went out and got rock legends @gunsnroses, newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, @foofighters, (you wanted the best, we got you the best) @kissonline and DWP’s most requested band, @korn_official,” Rockville wrote on Instagram.

“We’re looking forward to breaking records at THE WORLD CENTER OF ROCK with you, see you in 2022! – @dannywimmer”

Rockville 2022 takes place May 19-22, with passes already available via the official festival website.

During Slipknot’s headline set at Rockville on Thursday (November 11), frontman Corey Taylor addressed last weekend’s Astroworld tragedy, reminding the audience to “look out for one another”.

“I’m not going to bring everything down but I feel like it needs to be said,” he told the Florida crowd. “One of the wonderful things about this genre, about this audience, about this family is that we look out for one another.”

“This is supposed to be a place of celebration, of love and about looking out for one another,” he continued. “And everybody that’s ever been in a fucking mosh pit knows, if somebody goes down, you get them right the fuck back up. So I want you all to hold on to the memory of those eight souls that we lost.”

He added: “But I also want you to remember this. No matter what show you go to, if you’ve got eyes, you keep them open, you keep them focused and you look out for one another.”

