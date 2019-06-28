Guns N’ Roses’ former drummer Steven Adler hospitalised after stabbing himself

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has been taken to hospital after stabbing himself, according to reports.

The musician, who was sacked from the rock group in 1990 over drink and drug issues, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital after paramedics were called to his him at approximately 6:30pm local time yesterday (June 27).

TMZ writes that Adler is being treated for a stab wound to his stomach that appears to be self-inflicted. It is reportedly not a life threatening injury.

Adler was an original member Guns N’ Roses alongside Axl Rose, Slash, and Izzy Stradlin. He appeared on all of the band’s albums between 1986 and 1990, including their 1987 record ‘Appetite For Destruction’.

In 2012 Adler was inducted with Guns N’ Roses into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but did not join his old bandmates for their 2017-2018 reunion tour.

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses announced a series of new North American headline shows for their ongoing ‘Not in This Lifetime Tour’.

The veteran band will return the tour, which kicked off back in April 2016 to finally reunite classic line-up members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, to the continent in September for a new set of dates to go along with a number of festival appearances that have already been scheduled for the autumn.