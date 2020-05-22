Guns N’ Roses kick off ‘Not In This Lifetime Selects’ live video series

Guns N’ Roses have launched the ‘Not In This Lifetime Selects’ video series, sharing live clips from recent dates on their world tour.

The band’s touring plans for 2020 have been stopped by the coronavirus crisis, meaning that it is now very unlikely that their UK and European shows — including gigs in London, Glasgow and Dublin — will be going ahead this year.

Disappointed Guns N’ Roses fans have been offered some consolation for the scrapped tour news with the announcement that the band will be sharing professionally-shot footage from previous dates on their ‘Not In This Lifetime… Tour’ online.

Advertisement

The first clip was shared last night (May 21), showing 13 minutes of highlights from Guns N’ Roses’ gig in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 29, 2019.

You can see Guns N’ Roses’ setlist from the Salt Lake City gig in question below.

It’s So Easy

Mr. Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Shadow of Your Love

Attitude (Misfits cover) (‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory’ Intro)

Civil War (with Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Voodoo Child’ outro)

Dead Horse

Coma

Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

November Rain

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (Only Women Bleed intro / Rain Song Outro)

Nightrain

Patience

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Guns N’ Roses began selling a charity t-shirt which took aim at US President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.