See a clip below

Guns N’ Roses have performed ‘Dead Horse’ for the first time in 26 years.

According to data from Setlist.fm, the deep cut from the rockers’ 1991 album ‘Use Your Illusion I’ was last played live in Buenos Aires, Argentina on July 17, 1993.

On Wednesday (October 23) the band performed the song at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena during the 2019 leg of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour.

‘Dead Horse’ was last heard live during the band’s final show of the tour in support of the two ‘Use Your Illusion’ albums. As Ultimate Classic Rock notes, this was also the last time that Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan appeared together onstage until their Not in This Lifetime tour kicked off in April 2016.

Other deep cuts to make it onto their setlists in recent months is ‘Locomotive (Complicity)’ from ‘Use Your Illusion II’. The last time that was performed was February 20, 1992.

The group are preparing to work on their next album once their reunion tour concludes on November 2 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Guitarist Slash told WRIF Rocks in May that he expected the band to head into the studio soon.

“When we finish the tour in the fall,” he said, “then we will commence working on [what] will end up being the next Guns record.”

In other news, Guns N’ Roses have been confirmed as headliners of Lollapalooza South America 2020 alongside The Strokes and Travis Scott.