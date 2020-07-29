Guns N’ Roses reschedule North American tour dates for 2021

Guns N’ Roses have announced the rescheduled live dates from their 2020 North America tour, with the gigs now set to take place in July and August 2021.

Most of the band’s touring plans for 2020 have already been axed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including planned shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

In a message to fans yesterday (July 28), Guns N’ Roses confirmed that they will now embark on their North American tour in summer 2021. The trek will begin on July 10 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA on August 19.

Six stops that were originally part of the 2020 run will not be included on their amended 2021 tour plans, with the affected cities being Philadelphia, San Francisco, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington and Seattle.

“Among these stops many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be cancelled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process,” the band confirmed in a statement. “We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year.”

You can see Guns N’ Roses rescheduled North American tour dates below.

July 2021

10 – Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

13 – Washington, DC Nationals Park

16 – Minneapolis, MN Target Field

18 – Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

21 – Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

24 – Detroit, MI Comerica Park

26 – Toronto, ONT Rogers Centre

August 2021

3 – Boston, MA Fenway Park

5 – East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

11 – Fargo, ND FargoDome

13 – Missoula, MT Washington Grizzly Stadium

16 – Denver, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

19 – Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium (Previously SoFi Stadium)

While their touring plans have been put on hold due to the pandemic, Guns N’ Roses have been working on new material this year.

Speaking in an interview earlier this month, guitarist Slash said: “I’ve been jamming with Duff [McKagan, bassist] and I’ve been jamming with Axl [Rose, frontman] and I’ve been doing stuff like that, so we’ve been getting some work done that way. But I haven’t been doing much else.”