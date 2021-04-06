Guns N’ Roses reschedule their UK and European tour to 2022

Guns N’ Roses have rescheduled their upcoming UK and European tour dates to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band have already been forced to move the shows once, with their 2020 touring plans being scrapped due to the global health crisis.

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed this morning (April 6) that their UK and European dates will now take place in June and July 2022. These include two shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and a gig at Glasgow Green.

“Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time,” the band said in a statement. “Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr.”

Confirming that all original tickets will remain valid for all of the rescheduled dates, the band added: “We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!”

You can see Guns N’ Roses’ rescheduled UK and European tour dates for 2022 below.

June 2022

4 – Passeio Maritimo de Algés, Lisbon, Portugal

7 – Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain

11 – Sweden Rock, Solvesborg, Sweden

15 – Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway

18 – Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic

20 – PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

23 – Stadspark, Groningen, Netherlands

28 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

July 2022

1 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

2 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

5 – Glasgow Green, Glasgow

8 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

10 – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

In regards to the band’s two dates in London, tickets to the Friday June 18, 2021 show will be honoured at the Friday June 1, 2022 gig, while tickets for the Saturday June 19, 2021 show will be honoured on Saturday June 2, 2022.

Limited tickets are still available for both London dates, and you can find those here.

