Guns N’ Roses reschedule UK and European tour dates for 2021

Guns N’ Roses have announced the rescheduled live dates from their 2020 UK and European tour, with the gigs now set to take place in June 2021.

Guns N’ Roses were due to tour Europe earlier this year, with UK dates originally set to take place on May 29 and 30 at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, they had to postpone their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the band have revealed a new set of dates for their European tour, kicking off in Portugal on June 2, 2021 with their rescheduled London dates taking place on June 18 and 19.

“Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021,” the band said on Twitter. “The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021.

“Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.”

The band concluded: “We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage.”

Original tickets are valid, and the remaining tickets are on sale now.

You can see Guns N’ Roses rescheduled North American tour dates below:

June 2021

2 – Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Lisbon, Portugal

5 – Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

12 – Nygatan 27, Solvesborg, Sweden

18 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

19 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

22 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

24 – Green, Glasgow, Scotland

30 – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

News of their European Tour comes after the band announced the rescheduled live dates from their 2020 North America tour.

While their touring plans have been put on hold due to the pandemic, Guns N’ Roses have been working on new material this year.

Speaking in an interview earlier this month, guitarist Slash said: “I’ve been jamming with Duff [McKagan, bassist] and I’ve been jamming with Axl [Rose, frontman] and I’ve been doing stuff like that, so we’ve been getting some work done that way. But I haven’t been doing much else.”