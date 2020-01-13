Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus claims the band are likely to release new material in 2020.

The axeman revealed that the band have completed a number of tracks and are waiting to decide how they will slot them into their live show.

He told Forbes: ”We love bringing new songs in. We always rehearse stuff up. It’s just a matter of everyone sort of feeling comfortable to integrate it into the show. I hope that we have new music out this coming year.”

Slash previously confirmed Guns N’ Roses are planning to release a full album.

He told Sirius XM: ”I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to have a full album released. I don’t think that’s really changed all that much.

”But there’s a different way of putting stuff out initially nowadays more so than…I mean, there’s always been the single, but now you sort of look at that preliminary release a little bit differently now. All things considered, it’s like the Wild West out there; there is no formula for any of it.”

Earlier this month, a cease and desist letter was issued to a Guns N’ Roses fan who was accused of leaking almost 100 of the band’s unreleased tracks online.

Universal Music Group claimed that Rick Dunsford is responsible for uploading 97 tracks that were recorded across 2000 and 2001 and had previously never seen the light of day.

Guns N Roses will return to Europe in Summer 2020 – including two shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.