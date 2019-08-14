Guns N’ Roses settle lawsuit over beer

Guns N' Rosé is no more

Guns N’ Roses have settled a lawsuit over a beer and merchandise branded Guns N’ Rosé.

The band had accused Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective’s Oskar Blues Brewery of selling “infringing products and intentionally trade on the GN’R’s goodwill, prestige, and fame without GN’R’s approval, license, or consent.”

In the lawsuit, GN’R claimed they had contacted the brewery and asked them to stop selling the beer and associated products. In response, Canarchy had allegedly agreed to pull the drink and products but not until March 2020.

Reuters reports that, according to a court filing made by the band’s lawyers on Monday (August 12), both GN’R and the brewery agreed to settle on July 31, and are in the process of creating a written settlement that would result in the lawsuit being dismissed.

Among the Guns N’ Rosé were t-shirts, stickers, badges, and bandanas. The Colorado brewery described the beer as mixing “sticky prickly pear and floral hibiscus with a subtle hop profile.”

Guns N’ Roses are currently working on a new album. Despite various members of the group speaking about the record on several occasions, in June, guitarist Slash said they were only “just getting started”.

Discussing quotes attributed to him revealing the band had enough songs for a full record, the musician said: “You know, by the time it gets to the place where anybody’s read it, it’s morphed into something more than what I directly said. There is material that Axl’s [Rose, vocals] been working on for a while. It could be enough for a record if we put it all together.

“The whole thing of Guns N’ Roses getting in the studio and getting this record done – with myself and with Duff [McKagan, bass] and all that – it’s really just getting started. So it’s really hard to say.”

The group, meanwhile, have confirmed their ‘Not In This Lifetime’ tour will continue in North America in September.