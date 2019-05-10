Guns N’ Roses sue brewery over Guns N’ Rosé beer

The band say they had previously asked Oskar Blues Brewery to stop selling the product and affiliated merchandise

Guns N’ Roses have reportedly filed a lawsuit against a brewery, claiming trademark infringement over a beer called Guns N’ Rosé.

The drink is part of the offerings at the Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective’s Oskar Blues Brewery, which has locations in Colorado, North Carolina, and Texas.

The Blast reports that the band claim they had previously told the brewery to stop selling the product, as well as affiliated merchandise including hats, t-shirts, pint glasses, stickers, buttons, and bandanas. They say the brewery had tried to trademark the name but the group had objected.

Canarchy had agreed to stop selling the beer and merchandise, but not until March 2020. Guns N’ Roses are subsequently suing for trademark infringement and seeking unspecified damages from the brewery.

Oskar Blues Brewery have yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses are currently working on a new album, which will be their first to feature bassist Duff McKagan and guitarist Slash since 1993’s ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’ Speaking in February, McKagan said he had heard demos that frontman Axl Rose was working on.

“There’s never been a direct schedule on how we do things,” he said. “I’ve heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he’s been working on. So I’m excited about the possibilities of that, of course.”

However, fans shouldn’t expect new music to arrive any time soon. The bassist added the band were in no rush to release the new material, saying: “I don’t mean to get anybody rabid. Our day will happen when it happens, that’s for sure.”