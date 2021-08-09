Guns N’ Roses ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ surpasses one billion streams on Spotify

Guns N’ Roses have hit a new milestone with their legendary single ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ reaching billion streams on Spotify.

Taken from the band’s 1987 debut album, ‘Appetite For Destruction’, the record officially passed the one-billion-streams threshold on Spotify today (August 9), more than 34 years after its release, according to Forbes.

‘Appetite For Destruction’ went on to sell over 18 million copies in the United States, making it the best-selling debut album of all time and one of the biggest records of the ‘80s hard rock takeover.

Advertisement

The ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ music video became the first ‘80s video to surpass one billion YouTube views back in October 2019. You can watch it below.

Last week, Guns N’ Roses paid tribute to the late Biz Markie during a show in New Jersey.

Biz (real name Marcel Theo Hall) died on July 16. While a cause of death was not revealed, the rapper had struggled in recent years with health issues related to his decade-long battle with Type 2 diabetes.

Among the many tributes paid to the rapper, Guns N’ Roses took a moment to honour Biz during their set at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey last week.

Advertisement

Taking a moment before performing the band’s iconic ‘November Rain’, frontman Axl Rose encouraged fans to join him for a piano sing-a-long of Biz’s iconic hit ‘Just A Friend’.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses have shared the full studio version of ‘Absurd’, after debuting the track at a live show earlier this week.

The newly released effort was previously known as ‘Silkworms’ and written in 2001 during sessions for the band’s sixth album ‘Chinese Democracy’, which arrived in 2008 after a string of notorious delays.

It has now received an entirely new revamp and title, which was debuted during a show at Boston’s Fenway Park on Tuesday (August 3).