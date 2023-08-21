Guns N’ Roses tease another new song ‘The General’, set to arrive in October

Guns N’ Roses have announced another new song entitled ‘The General’, which is set to arrive later this year.

The track is set to feature as a B-side on a 7-inch vinyl version of their new single ‘Perhaps’ which is due for release on October 27. Pre-orders are available here.

Like ‘Perhaps’, ‘The General’ is taken from the band’s ‘Chinese Democracy’ era and marks the band’s first release since the four-song EP ‘Hard Skool’, which arrived back in February of last year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses performed ‘Perhaps’ for the first time live on the same day the single was released at the PNC Park in Pittsburgh, last Friday (August 18).

“Forgive me if I don’t run around and try to project as much because I’m gonna try to figure out how to fucking sing it live,” frontman Axl Rose said as he introduced the track. “I like to think of when we wrote this song it was like the immaculate inception.”

‘Perhaps’ was reportedly set for release on August 11, but was delayed due to reasons unknown at the time of publishing.

However, fans were then able to hear it through an accidental leak at bars in America the following day (August 12). The track was made available on TouchTunes digital jukebox machines across the United States, complete with its potential artwork.

Advertisement

Speculation that Rose and co. may be bringing the song back for an official release first arose earlier this year, when fans waiting to see the band in Tel Aviv overheard the members rehearsing ‘Perhaps’ before the show.