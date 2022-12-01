Guns N’ Roses to headline BST Hyde Park 2023 for concert series’ 10th anniversary

Guns N’ Roses are to headline British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park for first time next year.

The US rock legends will top the bill on Friday, June 30, 2023. Fans will get the chance to see the line-up of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese at the 10th anniversary of the concert series.

Tickets go on general sale next Wednesday (December 7) at 10am GMT here. American Express cardholders can take advantage of the first pre-sale that opens at 10am GMT tomorrow (December 2).

Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses join the previously announced Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band, Billy Joel, Pink with special guest Gwen Stefani, Take That and BLACKPINK on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023 so far.

In other news, Guns N’ Roses recently added a particularly special cover to their setlist on their Australian tour: ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ by AC/DC.

The song itself has been covered by Guns N’ Roses some 156 times, including at the subsequent Sydney date of their current tour, with a recording of it featured on the band’s eponymous 1988 EP.

Last Thursday’s show (November 24), however, marked the first time that they’d played the song live since 2018.

It was especially significant given the band’s relationship with AC/DC. In 2016, Guns N’ Roses singer Rose joined AC/DC as their lead vocalist, filling in for Brian Johnson on that year’s ‘Rock Or Bust’ tour.

Advertisement

The following year, AC/DC’s Angus Young joined Guns N’ Roses in Sydney to perform both ‘Whole Lotta Roses’ and ‘Riff Raff’.