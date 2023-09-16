Guns N’ Roses add new dates to North American tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced more dates for their North American 2023 world tour – see the full list of new dates below and buy tickets here.

The North American leg of the tour began in Hershey, Pennsylvania on August 11 and runs until November when the band wrap up at Heaven & Hell Festival in Mexico City.

You can see the full list of remaining dates below and get tickets for the North American shows here.

SEPTEMBER 2023

17 – Atlanta, Music Midtown Festival

20 – Biloxi, Mississippi Coast Coliseum

23 – Kansas City, Kauffman Stadium

26 – San Antonio, Alamodome

28 – Houston, Minute Maid Park

OCTOBER 2023

1 – San Diego, Snapdragon Stadium

6 – Indio, Power Trip Festival

8 – Sacramento, Aftershock Festival

11 – Phoenix, Chase Field

14 – Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

16 – Vancouver, BC Place

19 – Edmonton, Rogers Place

22 – Nampa, Ford Arena

24 – Salt Lake City, Delta Center

27 – Denver, Ball Arena

NOVEMBER 2023

5 – Mexico City, Hell & Heaven Festival

In other Guns N’ Roses news, Slash’s Les Paul Hunter Burst guitar, which was used to write Guns N’ Roses’ iconic debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’, is being auctioned for $1million (£796,105) later this month.

The guitar, which Slash also performed with onstage in 1985-86, was eventually sold in July 1986 and has since been exhibited at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

He picked it up from Guitars R Us and it has been retrofitted with Seymour Duncans, according to the listing. The guitar also comes with various documents of provenance and certificates of authenticity.

Meanwhile, Slash recently said he doesn’t see a Guns N’ Roses biopic happening anytime soon.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the legendary guitarist was asked if he liked the idea of creating a biopic, where he responded: “I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future.”

He continued: “It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far. But I’ve never been able to envision how you’re gonna get… I mean it’s one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kinda stuff.”