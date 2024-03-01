Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Music Festival has been cancelled

Guy Fieri’s first-ever Flavortown Music Festival has been cancelled – find out more below.

The inaugural edition of Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Music Festival was first announced in November last year. The festival was billed as a two-day event shaped around music and food. It was scheduled to run on June 1 and June in Columbus, Ohio.

In January, Fieri announced the festival’s first collection of performers, with Greta Van Fleet and Kane Brown set to headline. They would be joined by a mix of rock and country acts such as Poison, Bret Michaels, country-music duo LOCASH and country artist Niko Moon. More acts were due to be announced in the lead-up to the festival.

Now, however, the festival has been scrapped “due to unforeseen circumstances”. A statement from a spokesperson for Guy Fieri to NBC4 News reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, initially planned for June 1-2 in Columbus, Oh, has been canceled. “Thank you to all our Flavortown Fest fans for understanding and your support along this journey.”

The spokesperson also told NBC4 that organizers are issuing full refunds to everyone who purchased passes.

Guy Fieri has long been attached to the world of music. Most recently, he followed Rage Against The Machine on their short-lived reunion tour across North America. The year before that, a clip of the celebrity chef rocking out and headbanging in the front row of a Slipknot show in 2019 went viral on social media.