GWAR announce new feature-length documentary, ‘This Is GWAR’

GWAR have announced the release of a new feature-length documentary, This Is GWAR, set to premiere at Fantastic Fest in Texas next month.

As reported by Consequence of Sound, next month’s Fantastic Fest – running from September 23 to 30 – will see the premiere of a film that provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse at “the humans who’ve fought to keep [GWAR] alive for over 30 years”.

Directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), This Is GWAR will feature never-before-seen footage of late GWAR founder Dave Brockie – aka Oderus Urungus – as well as interviews with band members past and present. Other artists, such as Weird Al Yankovic, are also slated to appear.

“The story that emerges shows the trials and tribulations of GWAR,” commented longtime GWAR associate Bob Gorman of the upcoming feature.

“The founders of this band deserve credit, and that perspective is in there, but it also follows the story of those who have lived with the band and sought to keep it alive these many years.”

The news comes shortly after the release of the American gore-metal outfit’s unplugged EP, ‘The Disc With No Name’, back in May.

It featured a stripped-back version of ‘Fuck This Place’, an expression of GWAR’s contempt for mankind originally featured on their 14th studio album, ‘The Blood Of Gods’.