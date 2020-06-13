Shock-rock band Gwar have lent their support to a campaign wanting to replace a statue of Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate States of America’s forces during the American Civil War, with one of their late frontman Oderus Ungerus.

A petition was launched yesterday (June 12) to change the statue in Richmond, Virginia, where the band were formed. At time of publication it has over 36,000 signatures, and was started following a viral image of Ungerus was photoshopped in Lee’s place.

Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia removed, replaced with Oderus Urungus of GWAR Posted by Danielle Stampe on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

“Robert E. Lee is a failed war general that supported a racist cause,” the petition states. “For too long, the city of Richmond has been displaying statues of him and other loser civil war veterans.

“We the scumdogs of the universe call on the city of Richmond to erect a statue of great local leader Oderus Urungus in its place. While Oderus comes from the planet Scumdogia, he called Richmond his home, working with the local art community and employing local artists and ladies of the night.

Recently, Gwar’s JiZMak Da Gusha visited the statue, which has been covered in graffiti by protesters campaigning for racial equality, and lent his support to the campaign.

“You see this? This is great,” Da Gusha said in a video you can watch above. “I’m critiquing the artwork and it’s looking pretty great right now!”

“I strongly encourage that everyone signs that petition online,” he said. “Fuck that guy.”

Ungerus was portrayed by the musician Dave Brockie from 1984 until his death in 2014. Although he was born in Canada, Brockie emigrated to Virginia with his family at the age of three.

