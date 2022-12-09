Gwen Stefani announces outdoor UK summer concert series

Gwen Stefani has announced a series of outdoor UK headline concerts for next summer – tickets will be available here.

The No Doubt frontwoman turned soloist is due to make a return to these shores with a run of six dates, including her two opening shows for Pink at BST Hyde Park 2023 (June 24, 25).

That same month will also see Stefani take to the stage at Warwick Castle (June 23), Harewood House in Leeds (27), Bolesworth Castle in Chester (28) and Broadlands Estate in Romsey (29).

Tickets for the newly-confirmed gigs go on general sale at 10am GMT next Friday (December 16) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

here’s the tea: i’m coming 2 the uk !!! ☕️🇬🇧❤️ come see me in june 2023 while i make my way across the pond for a series of summer shows !! tix r on sale on dec 16th @ 10am local 💫 gxhttps://t.co/kZ0ItCGI7S pic.twitter.com/D8wK3IpjH6 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 9, 2022

Gwen Stefani’s 2023 UK tour dates are as follows:

JUNE 2023

23 – Warwick Castle, Warwick

24 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London (supporting Pink)

25 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London (supporting Pink)

27 – Harewood House, Leeds

28 – Bolesworth Castle, Chester

29 – Broadlands Estate, Romsey

Speaking about her upcoming UK return upon the BST dates being announced, Stefani said: “I don’t think I would ever be me without the incredible musical influences of the UK. I am so excited to be back! This is going to be an amazing show.”

Gwen Stefani released her fourth and most recent solo studio album (and first festive record), ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’, back in 2017. Last year, she teamed up with Saweetie on a collaborative version of ‘Slow Clap’.

Next year’s BST Hyde Park series will also host bill-topping shows from Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Take That and Billy Joel.