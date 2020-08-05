Gwen Stefani, Mark Ronson announced for remix edition of Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’

Dua Lipa has revealed she is releasing a deluxe edition of her second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’, with a myriad of producers and featured artists, on Friday August 21.

Along with the announcement of the album, titled ‘Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album’, she revealed she’ll be releasing a remix of ‘Physical’ by Mark Ronson featuring Gwen Stefani.

“CLUB FUTURE NOSTALGIA THE REMIX ALBUM W THE BLESSED MADONNA COMING AUGUST 21ST,” she wrote.

“LEVITATING AUGUST 14TH – FEATURING MISSY ELLIOTT & MADONNA – PHYSICAL FT. GWEN STEFANI REMIXED BY MARK RONSON +++ ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES.”

Replying to the original tweet, Lipa said, “AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!! C YA SOON.”

AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!!! C YA SOON ❤️ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 5, 2020

The release of the album will be preceded by the previously-announced Blessed Madonna remix of ‘Levitating’, featuring Missy Elliott and Madonna.

In addition to the remix album, Lipa also revealed to a fan on Twitter there’s a B-Sides album release coming.

When a fan commented saying they needed a ‘Future Nostalgia’ B-Sides album, she responded saying, “don’t worry I got that n then some coming your way. Hold tight i’ve got enough to hold you all the way through till 2022.”

‘Future Nostalgia’ was released in March this year, with NME giving it a five-star review.

“When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released,” NME said in the review.

“But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”