Gwen Stefani marks 15th anniversary of ‘Love Angel Music Baby’ with special reissue

The hit solo album has been remastered

Gwen Stefani has announced that she’s marking the 15th anniversary of ‘Love Angel Music Baby’ with a special reissue of the album.

The Grammy-nominated first solo effort from the former No Doubt frontwoman was released back in November 2004, and contained the singles ‘What You Waiting For?’, ‘Hollaback Girl’ and ‘Cool’.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (November 18), Stefani wrote: “I can’t believe ‘Love Angel Music Baby’ came out 15 years ago this week!” She then confirmed that a “special remastered anniversary edition” of the LP will be arriving this Friday (November 22).

The pop star is also re-releasing a T-shirt printed with the album’s artwork along with a “This shit is bananas” hoodie, which features the iconic ‘Hollaback Girl’ lyrics.

See the post below.

This new edition of the album has been remastered by Chris Gehringer, who has also worked with the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Drake.

Next week (November 26), Stefani will continue the celebrations as she performs a medley of ‘Love Angel Music Baby’ cuts during an episode of The Voice.

Reaching Number 4 in the UK Albums Chart, ‘Love Angel Music Baby’ also received high acclaim from critics. In a four-star review, NME said: “[It’s] one of the most frivolously brilliant slabs of shiny retro-pop anyone’s had the chutzpah to release all year. And that includes The Killers.”

Back in 2017, Gwen Stefani released her ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ festive album. It followed on from 2016’s ‘This Is What The Truth Feels Like’.