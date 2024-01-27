Gwen Stefani on No Doubt reunion: “It just happened so fast”

Gwen Stefani has opened up about No Doubt‘s surprise reunion, saying it “just happened so fast”.

Earlier this month, it was announced that No Doubt would be performing at this year’s edition of Coachella, marking their first live show together since 2015.

Ahead of Coachella’s line-up being released, No Doubt teased a reunion with a new video posted to their X account. The minute-long clip, set to their 1995 hit ‘Just A Girl’, first depicts Stefani reflecting on the collages she made as the artwork for their sophomore LP, ‘The Beacon Street Collection’, before texting her bandmate Tony Kanal.

They then get the band on a video call, where they agree to “do a show”. The clip ends with a red question mark, the mystery of which was eventually revealed to be their performance at Coachella.

Now, Stefani has discussed how the reunion happened. “It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen,” she told People. “And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.

She continued: “It’s just going to be cool. It’s just going to be: Get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have.”

It remains unknown whether the No Doubt reunion is a Coachella one-off or if more shows are in the pipeline. “We haven’t really figured out the next steps of how we’re going to do this, but we’re just all so excited,” Stefani said.

The band haven’t released any music together since their 2012 full-length ‘Push And Shove’, which itself marked their first release since 2001’s ‘Rock Steady’. The band’s initial run lasted between 1992 and 2001, in which they released five studio albums and released hits including ‘Don’t Speak’, ‘Hella Good’ and ‘Hey Baby’.

In other Coachella news, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat have all been named as the headliners of its 2024 edition. Other acts announced for the festival include Blur, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Bleachers, Peggy Gou, Jungle, Sublime, Deftones, Khruangbin, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, LE SSERAFIM, Victoria Monét, Dom Dolla and more.