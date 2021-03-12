Gwen Stefani returns with sun-kissed new single ‘Slow Clap’

Gwen Stefani has released her first new music of 2021 in the form of sun-kissed single ‘Slow Clap’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track follows last year’s ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’, both of which are believed to be set to appear on the singer’s upcoming fifth solo album.

“Been the champion, rang the bell/ Rocked the bottom, been through hell,” Stefani sings on the reggae-tinged single. “Climbed the mountain, now I’m well/ I just feel like coming back for the belt.”

Later, on the chorus, she commands: “Walk into the room like a boss, slow clap/ Putting on a little extra sauce, slow clap.” Listen to the track below now.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the single, Stefani said: “I just had a meeting with Interscope and when you have this hustle meeting with your label you kind of feel like the underdog. They were so loving and so kind to me in that meeting and I left – I was in Oklahoma at the ranch – and walked into a little cabin that we live in there and opened my computer and wanted to write this sad love song.

“[My collaborators] were like, ‘No, you don’t need to go back and talk about that anymore. Nobody wants to hear about that anymore.’”

She added that the title came from one of her fellow songwriters – Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli – and was inspired by “those movies from the ‘80s where you get clapped back to life, like ‘You’re not the underdog! You’re an awesome person!’”

In the video for last year’s ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’, Stefani revisited some of the iconic looks of her career so far. The clip saw her return to the polka-dot dress she wore in the video for No Doubt‘s ‘Don’t Speak’, as well as a crop top tracksuit from the ‘Just A Girl’ clip in 1995.

The musician last released an album of original material in 2016 with ‘This Is What It Feels Like’. In 2017, she also shared a record of festive covers called ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’.