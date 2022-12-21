Gwen Stefani teases No Doubt reunion

Gwen Stefani has discussed the possibility of a No Doubt reunion, saying that “everyone’s doing it” at the moment.

Last year, the band’s singer said she often thinks about the band coming back together and said she has “no idea what the future holds” for the group.

Speaking to the WSJ Magazine, Stefani was asked about the odds of a future reunion. “What are the odds of anything?” she replied. “I was just on The Drew Barrymore Show. She was one of my favourite celebrities when I was a little girl, and now I was just on the show with her.

“Anything can happen,” she said of the band potentially getting back together. “I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt.

“We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right? All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Stefani revealed that one of the bathrooms in her home is decorated with tabloid newspaper covers.

The singer built a ranch in Oklahoma last year with her country singer husband Blake Shelton, and took an interesting approach to interior design.

“You know what we do have? When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover, made into wallpaper. You go in there and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s pretty funny,” she said.

Next summer, Stefani will play a series of outdoor UK headline concerts including two opening shows for Pink at BST Hyde Park 2023 (June 24, 25).

She will also take to the stage at Warwick Castle (June 23), Harewood House in Leeds (27), Bolesworth Castle in Chester (28) and Broadlands Estate in Romsey (29). Tickets for the newly-confirmed gigs are available now – you can purchase yours here.